US convoys come under attack in Iraq’s Babil, Al Nasiriyah

An hour ago, a US military logistics convoy was targeted in Iraqi province of Babil, Sabereen News reported.

Another US military logistics convoy was later targeted in the Iraqi city of Al-Nasiriyah, the report added.

In recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

Following the Iraqi parliament's decision to expel foreign troops from Iraq and the government's procrastination for expelling US forces from Iraq, US coalition logistics convoys are targeted by roadside bombs several times a week, sometimes several times a day, so the US military has delegated the transfer of equipment to Iraqi private companies.

Accordingly, Iraqi Resistance groups insist that Iraqi government must expel foreign troops from Iraq in accordance with a parliamentary resolution.

In January 2020, the Iraqi parliament approved a plan to expel foreign troops from the country following the criminal assassination of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Iraq’s Second-in-Command of Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

