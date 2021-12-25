  1. Politics
Rear Admiral Sayyari:

Martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani strengthened Resistance Front

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Coordinating Deputy of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army Forces said that martyrdom of Martyr Qassem Soleimani united the Islamic world and strengthened the Resistance Front on international stage.  

Regarding the salient characteristics of Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari Coordinating Deputy of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army Forces stated that Martyr Soleimani was a brave commander who fought bravely in the battlefield and carried out his mission in the best form possible in line with warding off threat of enemies orchestrated against the country.

Speaking on the occasion of 2nd anniversary of martyrdom of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani by the US terrorist forces at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 03, 2020, Sayyari said that Martyr Soleimani did not allow enemies of the country including United States and Zionist regime to realize their malicious objectives in the country and nipped their plots in the bud.

The martyrdom of General Soleimani united the Islamic world, strengthened the Resistance Front and inspired Islamic combatants to defend sublime values of the Islamic Revolution and resistance against the Global Arrogance, he reiterated.

He went on to say that Martyr Gen. Soleimani uprooted international terrorism in the region and played a leading role in the fight against ISIL terrorist group that had jeopardized peace and security both in the region and world.

Undoubtedly, martyrdom of General Soleimani brought about unity and amity among the Islamic world, strengthened the Resistance Front and inspired combatants and fighters to defend Islamic values of the Islamic Revolution, Rear Admiral Sayyari added.

