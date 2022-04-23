Holy shrine defenders symbol of Iran-Afghanistan unity

Iranian interior minister Ahmad Vahid made the comments in a meeting with a group of families of the Afghan holy shrine defenders who fight in Syria to defend the holy Islamic sites against ISIL Takiris attacks as part of the Resistance Front.

Vahidi said the Afghan holy shrine defenders represent the will of the nations of the regional continues in defense the Resistance Front.

The Minister of Interior emphasized that the path of resistance and anti-arrogance and terrorism will continue with might.

