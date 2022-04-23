  1. Politics
Apr 23, 2022, 12:13 PM

Holy shrine defenders symbol of Iran-Afghanistan unity

TEHRAN, Apr. 23 (MNA) – The Iranian interior minister described the Afghan holy shrine defenders as the manifestation of the tight bonds between Iran and Afghanistan that the enemies will never be able to cut them off.

Iranian interior minister Ahmad Vahid made the comments in a meeting with a group of families of the Afghan holy shrine defenders who fight in Syria to defend the holy Islamic sites against ISIL Takiris attacks as part of the Resistance Front.

Vahidi said the Afghan holy shrine defenders represent the will of the nations of the regional continues in defense the Resistance Front.

The Minister of Interior emphasized that the path of resistance and anti-arrogance and terrorism will continue with might.

