Fake regime of Zionists root of all troubles in region

In a telephone conversation with Ismail Haniyeh Head of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Political Bureau, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian congratulated the 34th anniversary of the establishment of the movement and stressed Iran's continued support for the Resistance of the Palestinian people.

In this telephone conversation, the Iranian Foreign Minister called the Hamas movement one of the pioneers of the Islamic Resistance in the liberation of Holy Al-Quds, "Today, the Resistance has a pivotal role in realizing the historical rights of the Palestinian people."

Referring to the recent move of the British government in declaring Hamas a terrorist organization, Amir-Abdollahian said that it was a political move against the Palestinian people.

The fake Zionist regime is the cause of troubles and the root of the problems in the region, he said.

Some regional countries that move in the path of normalizing relations with this regime are acting against the security and interests of the region and the Islamic Ummah, he stressed.

Ismail Haniyeh also said, "We proudly remember Martyr General Qasem Soleimani and appreciate the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Palestinian cause and Resistance since the victory of the Islamic Revolution."

He also said that the Zionist regime's influence in the region caused insecurity, instability, and a threat to the Palestinian cause and to the entire Islamic Ummah.

