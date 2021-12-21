Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 21

Ebtekar:

Gharibabadi calls on Iranians abroad to return country

Etemad:

Russia no to surrender with sanctions

Etela'at:

President: Lt. General Qasem Soleimani created a school of thought

Iran:

Martyr Soleimani a role model for Islamic Ummah

Javan:

President: Martyr Soleimani created a great potential in Islamic World

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

IRGC’s Payambar-e Azam 17 drill kicks off in S Iran

Shargh:

Khatibzadeh: Taliban received messages of OIC summit

Kayhan:

Gen. Rashid seriously warns Israel, US of any mischief against Iran

