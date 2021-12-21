Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 21

Ebtekar:
Gharibabadi calls on Iranians abroad to return country
Etemad:
Russia no to surrender with sanctions
Etela'at:
President: Lt. General Qasem Soleimani created a school of thought
Iran:
Martyr Soleimani a role model for Islamic Ummah
Javan:
President: Martyr Soleimani created a great potential in Islamic World
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
IRGC’s Payambar-e Azam 17 drill kicks off in S Iran
Shargh:
Khatibzadeh: Taliban received messages of OIC summit
Kayhan:
Gen. Rashid seriously warns Israel, US of any mischief against Iran
RHM/
Your Comment