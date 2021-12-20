Israeli regime confirms role in Gen. Soleimani assassination

The former head of Military Intelligence Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Tamir Hayman has revealed that the Israeli regime played a role in the operation in 2020 to assassinate Iran’s IRGC Quds Force commander-in-chief Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Israeli regime's media said that this was the first time a top Israeli official confirmed a role in the assassination.

The Zionist official described Martyr Soleimani as a strategist and the fighter and said it was hard to locate him.

After the US-led assassination, Iran pounded the Ain Al-Assad military base belonging to the US occupying forces with missiles and urged the regional nations to expel US troops from their own countries. The US troops escaped from Afghanistan earlier this year a year and a half after the assassination.

The same US Ain Al-Assad was handed over to Iraqi troops recently in accordance with a piece of legislation approved in the Iraqi parliament after the assassination.

Iran has vowed it will take revenge on Gen. Soleimani's martyrdom at due time.

The US-led assassination against Gen. Soleimani and Iraqi resistance leaders drew widespread condemnation in the world.

