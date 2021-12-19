Frist case of Omicron detected in Iran came from UAE

Dr. Kamal Heidari, Deputy Minister of Health said that as many as 85 countries have reported cases infected with the newly detect Covid-19 variant, adding that a case for the first time in Iran was detected in a laboratory in the country.

The deputy health minister said that the National Task Force For Fighting Coronavirus held an extraordinary meeting chaired by the Health Minister Dr. Bahram Enollahi during which it was stressed that necessary measures need to be taken in the country as the newly detected variant spreads very fast.

He said that the case detected with Omicron is a middle-aged man who had traveled to UAE and he is now in quarantine.

The deputy minister said that since Omicron was detected in the world, control over the border crossings and the travelers were tightened at the border checkpoints.

