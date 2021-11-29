Tehran governor calls for stricter measures as Omicron looms

"Undoubtedly, the arrival of Omicron virus occurs due to the arrival of foreign travelers in the country," Tehran provincial governor Mohsen Mansouri said on Monday in the meeting of Tehran's Taskforce for Fighting Coronavirus.

The Tehran governor said that both the daily death doll and infections rate are declining in the country, stressing that with stricter measures, the country could reach the zero-case target.

Mansouri said that the newly identified coronavirus variant Omicron will definitely arrive in Iran as travelers come from overseas.

He said that the foreign travelers can cross the land borders into the country while Tehran province has no land borders so it cannot do anything with controlling the land borders.

The governor further called for stricter measures at Tehran's airports, especially Imam Khomeini Airport which solely carries out international flights.

The Iranian health minister Bahram Einollahi said on Sunday that the new variant of Covid-19 has not yet been detected in the country to date.

Moreover, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization announced on Saturday that no flights from African countries will be allowed to land in Iran until further notice as a new variant of Covid-19 is spreading in African countries.

KI