Border areas to be monitored against entry of Omicron variant

Speaking in the 29th meeting of Iran’s Taskforce for Fighting Coronavirus, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said that prevention of the entry of Omicron variant of the coronavirus to the country is the most important issue in the current situation.

"We must use all our capacities to have necessary supervision over the border areas of the country", the Iranian Interior Minister said.

According to some reports, the Omicron variant has been detected in neighboring countries, so all apparatus must be careful and sensitive with regard to that issue.

"Through strengthening health facilities in the border provinces, we spare no efforts to control the entry of new variant of the disease into the country more effectively and favorably", Vahidi stressed.

Elsewhere, he stressed that everyone must help to completely control the disease in the country by timely vaccination and maximum observance of health protocols.

