JCPOA members have common basis for Vienna talks continuation

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Enrique Mora wrote, "Round 7 had its own logic and purpose in three phases: incorporate the new IR delegation into an ongoing, rather mature in terms of procedures, negotiation; discuss potential new ideas from a new government; see whether other delegations keen to incorporate any of those ideas into the master text, the accepted basis for the final outcome of #ViennaTalks."

"Round 7.5 as @francoismurphy @laurnorman put it was about the third task. The most difficult. Round 7 would have been uncompleted otherwise," he added.

EU representative at the Vienna talks noted, "Now we have a common basis though not entirely there on the sanctions lifting chapter but that bit has a different internal logic so no big deal. Hope that clarifies why next is 8 and the ….."

On Friday evening, Mora expressed hope that the resumption of talks with Iran would resume in 2021.

At the end of another round of talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna between Iran and the five remaining signatories to the multilateral nuclear deal, Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani on Friday said the new round of talks would be resumed within the next few days, adding that the negotiations will start based on the JCPOA and “no other basis has been announced by anyone and will be accepted by anyone.”

Iran’s chief negotiator explained that the talks were paused on Friday because the two sides agreed on the basis of the future negotiations, noting that they would resume a fresh round with serious discussions on the texts which have been agreed upon by all the negotiating teams.

ZZ/FNA14000927000231