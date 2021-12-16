Iran, Oman hold joint naval drill in Strait of Hormuz

The naval forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman held a bilateral rescue drill in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman on Thursday morning.

The exercise was held after the two sides reached an agreement in their recent Joint Military Friendship Commissions.

This exercise was attended by a number of naval units of the Army-Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, units from the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the units from the Navy of the Law Enforcement, the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran (PMO) and naval units from the Navy of the Sultanate of Oman, with the support of helicopters from both sides and drones of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The heads of the joint Military Friendship Commissions of the two countries and its members were also present during the drill.

The maneuver showed the development of bilateral interactions, implementation of various training programs at sea, exchange of experiences and improving the efficiency of staff as compared to the previous rounds of the drills.

