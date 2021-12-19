Overhauled military aircraft, SDVs, destroyer join Iran Navy

On Sunday ceremony in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, a Sikorsky SH-3D Sea King anti-submarine warfare helicopter, a turboprop Fokker F27 Friendship aircraft, medium-size British Hovercraft Corporation BH.7, optimized propulsion systems for Alvand destroyer as well as four newly overhauled al-Sabehat-15 swimmer delivery vehicles have joined the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy in the presence of Coordinating Deputy of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army Forces Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari and Iran’s Army Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani.

During the ceremony, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said that the readiness of the armed forces and the increase in military equipment strengthens Iran's deterrent and defense capabilities.

Sayyari underlined the importance of Iranian naval forces’ deployment in the northern tip of the Indian Ocean, stating that their presence will help secure the Strait of Hormuz, the Strait of Malacca and the strategic Bab-el-Mandeb strait.

"We used to sail only in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. But relying on science, knowledge and cohesion, we were able to have a strong presence in distant waters, and today, we see the presence of the Navy in the Red Sea and the Americas," he added.

He added that Iran has already manufactured Jamaran, Damavand, Sahand, Dena and Taftan destroyers, in addition to Paykan (Arrow), Darfash (Royal staff), Joshan (Armor), Separ (Shield) and Nayzeh (Spear) missile fast attack craft. The Iranian naval forces also have various submarines in their inventory thanks solely to indigenous brawn and brain.

ZZ/5378895,5378880