Iran ready for good deal to take advantage of eco. benefits

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi on Monday, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to nuclear talks and emphasized that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to reach a good agreement for taking full advantage of 2015 Iran nuclear deal and removal of the probable concern of other JCPOA parties.

Referring to the friendly and amicable relations between the two countries and serious will of the two sides to continue, expand and strengthen bilateral relations as well as regional and international cooperation, Iranian foreign minister conveyed the warm greetings of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to the Sultan of Oman.

The Omani foreign minister, for his turn, pointed to the support of Muscat for Iran’s nuclear talks and emphasized that Iran is optimistic on seriousness and diligence in conclusion of talks and that Oman is always consulting on the issue.

