Iran, Oman stress developing bilateral ties, military coop.

Oman's Assistant to the Chief of Staff for Operations and Planning Brigadier Abdulaziz Abdullah al-Manthri met and held talks with the Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri on Monday.

During the talks, the two sides exchanged views on enhancing bilateral ties and broadening cooperation in the military field.

Promoting educational and military relations, countering terrorism and establishing security in the region without the intervention of foreign forces were the main topics discussed between the two sides.

