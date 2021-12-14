Iran, Oman relations at apex of durability: Navy cmdr.

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani on Tuesday met and held talks with Oman's Assistant to the Chief of Staff for Operations and Planning Brigadier Abdulaziz Abdullah al-Manthri during the meeting of I.R.Iran and Sultanate of Oman joint Friendship-Military Committee with the commander of I.R.I navy in Tehran

Describing Oman as a friend and a brother to Iran, Admiral Shahram Irani said that Iran and Oman both have a dominating control over the Strait of Hormuz, which gives them a special position in international relations.

Irani added that peace and friendship are the main commonalities between the two countries.

The Iranian commander also pointed to the increasing cooperation between the two countries, saying that almost every year, the exchange of military students takes place between the two nations.

Appreciating the Omani military forces for their hospitality when welcoming and receiving the Iranian destroyers at Omani Salalah port, the Iranian navy commander said that Iran is ready to host the naval units of the Sultanate of Oman on their visits to the ports of the Islamic Republic of Iran to expand the relations and cooperation.

Brigadier Abdulaziz Abdullah al-Manthri, for his part, said that Iran and Oman have deep-rooted similarities in the fields of religion, culture, geography, and most importantly international relations.

The chairman of I.R.Iran and Sultanate of Oman joint Friendship-Military Committee also stressed the continuation of cooperation with Iranian naval forces and noted that Oman is willing to cooperate in ensuring maritime security and combating maritime terrorism in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Strait of Hormuz.

