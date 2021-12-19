Alvand Destroyer to be sent on 1st long-haul oceanic mission

Speaking to reporters on Sunday on the sidelines of a ceremony to add four newly announced vessels and maritime equipment to the army navy fleets, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, the Commander of Iran’s Army-Navy said the addition of “al-Sabehat-15” submarines, Alvand Destroyer, two SH3D-316 helicopters, Fokker F27 Friendship and BH7 Hovercraft will increase the combat power of Iran’s Army Navy.

He also said that “Alvand” Destroyer will soon be dispatched to its 1st long-haul oceanic mission which is a combined mission.

The destroyer will participate in a combined military exercise and will return to the country on a scheduled date with utmost power and capability and might, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rear Admiral Irani pointed to the plan for construction of “Talaeiyeh” Destroyer and stated that the plan for manufacturing the “Talaeiyeh” Destroyer has enjoyed suitable physical progress and has been taken berth at a dock belonging to the Iran’s Army Navy, in Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan province.

“We are trying to get this destroyer to join the Navy's operational body next year in 1401 (starting on March 21, 2022) and an operational mission has been defined for it,” he emphasized.

He went on to say that the construction of "Jamaran" class destroyers is progressing simultaneously with Talaeiyeh Destroyer and the difference between Talaeiyeh class and Jamaran Destroyer is that the helicopter hangar has been added to Talaeiyeh Destroyer and it can have more helicopters on the decks.

In the construction of the aforementioned destroyers, it is tried to take advantage of high capacity and capability of knowledge-based companies, according to Admiral Irani.

The navy commander added that "Fateh" class submarine is also under construction and its first prototype has entered the operational body of Iran’s Army Navy and completed its first operational mission in the 1400 Zolfagher Military Exercise. Other submarines will gradually be built and added to the Navy fleet, he added.

Islamic Republic of Iran Navy has taken delivery of a number of overhauled military aircraft, swimmer delivery vehicles and a destroyer that have been modernized by the country’s specialists, according to the commander.

