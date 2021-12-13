Iran held talks with S. Arabia, UAE but not with Bahrain yet

Speaking in a meeting with the visiting Assistant Chief of Staff of the Sultanate of Oman's Armed Forces for Operations and Planning Brigadier General Staff Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Mandhari, General Bagheri said " On regional issues, we have held talks with officials of the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and some misunderstandings have been resolved."

"We also have good relations with Qatar and Kuwait," he added after referring to Iran's detente policy in the region.

"There is not much contact with Bahrain yet, and Oman can certainly play a role in this regard," he further said.

The senior Iranian commander also reiterated Iran's opposition to the presence of foreign troops in the region, saying "The presence of foreign armies in the region is spreading insecurity."

"We are ready to share their experiences in various battles with terrorism with the Omani Armed Forces," he added.

"Americans and Europeans see the only way to stay in the region is to create divisions and seditions between countries in the region," Gen. Bagheri further said

"We hope that the Islamic countries will have brotherly and friendly relations and that the previous differences will not lead to the abuse of foreigners," the senior Iranian general said.

Gen. Bagheri also blasted the normalization of ties between some Arab states with the Zionist regime of Israel, adding "The anymocity of the Zionist regime towards the Islamic world and the Muslim nations of the region is known to everyone, and establishing this relationship, with the insistence of the United States and the conspiracies they are carrying out, will definitely lead to a future full of turbulence in the region."

KI/IRN84575669