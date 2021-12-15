Security model in West Asia must be indigenous

Iranian deputy defense minister Brigadier General Seyed Mehdi Farahi met and held talks with Assistant Chief of Staff of the Sultanate of Oman's Armed Forces for Operations and Planning Brigadier General Staff Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Mandhari in Tehran on Wednesday.

"Oman is our friend and brother country in the region", the Iranian deputy defense minister said on Wednesday's meeting, adding that the country has a special and valuable place in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran-Oman relations have entered their 50th anniversary and such historical relation, cooperation, and interaction can become a model for other countries in the region.

Farahi said that the policy of Iran is that security in West Asia should be provided only by the countries of the region.

Iran seeks a security model without the intervention of trans-regional actors, he said, adding that this model is based on the presence of all regional actors who have a common understanding of security.

Referring to the 16th round of the joint military friendship commission of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman, he said, "This commission is a clear example of bilateral interaction, which shows the will and commitment of the Armed Forces of Iran and Oman for mutual cooperation and interaction."

The Iranian Ministry of Defense is ready to expand bilateral cooperation with Oman in the form of a joint memorandum of understanding based on the common interests, he also stressed.

The senior Omani official also hailed the historical commonalities and deep relations between Oman and Iran, saying that these joint meetings will help deepen relations between the two countries.

Saying that Oman considers Iran as its friend, he added that his country is very interested in benefiting from Iran's scientific capacities and progress.

Bilateral cooperation between Iran and Oman play an effective role in ensuring the security of the Oman Sea, he added.

RHM/5376267