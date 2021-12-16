Raeisi congratulates Kazakhstan Independence Day

In his message to his Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Iranian President Raeisi congratulated the country's Independence Day.

"I offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and Kazakh people on the 30th anniversary of Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan.," Raeisi said.

"During the thirty years since independence, the Republic of Kazakhstan has taken important steps towards comprehensive development and ensuring the welfare and security of its citizens. The initiatives of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the past three decades within the framework of regional and international structures, especially the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, ECO and CICA, show the attention of your country's officials to global developments. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Kazakhstan have always made unremitting efforts to enhance the level of cooperation in the political, economic and cultural fields and in the direction of mutual interests, which, of course, is far from the desired point due to the great potential of the two friendly and brotherly countries. I hope that by actively exploiting the existing capabilities, we can see more achievements in expanding and deepening bilateral and multilateral interactions," the congratulatory message further reads, according to the official website of the Iranian Presidency.

"I wish Your Excellency health and success, and the honourable people of the Republic of Kazakhstan prosperity and felicity," president Raeisi concluded.

