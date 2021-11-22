  1. Politics
Iranian President felicitates Lebanon on National Day

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – In a message to the Lebanese President Michel Aoun, the Iranian President congratulated the country's national day.

"I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of your country on the anniversary of independence of the Republic of Lebanon", said Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

"I hope that with His Excellency's measures, the efforts of the Lebanese officials, and people, we will see a stable, secure and growing country and that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to make bilateral efforts to expand bilateral relations in the mutual interest", he added.

"I wish Your Excellency health and success, and the dear people of the Republic of Lebanon prosperity and felicity", the President noted.

