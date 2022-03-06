  1. Politics
Mar 6, 2022, 4:30 PM

Raeisi extends congratulations to Ghana on National Day

Raeisi extends congratulations to Ghana on National Day

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – President Raeisi sent a message to the president of Ghana to congratulate him on the National Day of his country, stressing the expansion of friendly relations between the two countries.

Addressing Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana in a message, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated him on Independence Day of his country.

In this message, Raeisi expressed hope that with the efforts of Iranian and Ghanaian officials, the friendly relations between the two countries will be further expanded and strengthened in all areas of interest. 

Ghana, formerly the Gold Coast, celebrates its National day on March 6 to commemorate its independence from British rule on the same day in 1957.

RHM/5440226

News Code 184576
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184576/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News