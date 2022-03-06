Raeisi extends congratulations to Ghana on National Day

Addressing Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana in a message, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated him on Independence Day of his country.

In this message, Raeisi expressed hope that with the efforts of Iranian and Ghanaian officials, the friendly relations between the two countries will be further expanded and strengthened in all areas of interest.

Ghana, formerly the Gold Coast, celebrates its National day on March 6 to commemorate its independence from British rule on the same day in 1957.

