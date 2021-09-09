Raeisi congratulates Tajikistan on Independence Day

In his message to his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, Iranian President Raeisi congratulated the country's Independence Day.

"I offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the 30th anniversary of Independence Day of your country," Raeisi said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is always interested in expanding and strengthening the relations between the two countries in all economic, political and cultural fields," he added.

The President also expressed hope that the relations between the two countries will be expanded in the near future to meet mutual benefits, as well as the development of regional and international peace and security.

"I wish Your Excellency health and success, and the people of Tajikistan prosperity and felicity," Raeisi noted.

The Independence Day of Tajikistan, officially known as the Day of State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, is the main national holiday of the Republic of Tajikistan.

ZZ/FNA14000618000141