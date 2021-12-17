  1. Politics
Pres. Raeisi arrives in Yazd province

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – Following a series of provincial visits since the new government’s incumbency, President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi in his 12th provincial tour visited Yazd province at the head of a high-ranking delegation on Friday.

Accompanied by members of his Cabinet, President Raeisi arrived in Yazd on Friday morning and was welcomed by the governor general of Yazd province, representatives of people in the Iranian Parliament and some managers, scholars and clergymen of this province.

Speaking to the press at Yazd airport, President Raeisi noted that he and his ministers are going to hold several meetings with local authorities in order to get informed about the problems and issues that people are facing in the province and to provide some solutions for these issues.

