Media sources report the sound of an explosion heard in the "occupied Golan", New Press said.

According to the report, eyewitnesses announced that thick smoke was observed over the sky after hearing the sound of an explosion in the Golan Heights.

The Israeli regime's army has so far shown no official reaction to the news of an explosion in the occupied Golan.

No further details have so far been released about the cause of explosion.

