Zionist regime arrests Hamas leader Sheikh Hassan Yousuf

Zionist forces on Monday morning raided the home of one of the Hamas leaders in West Bank.

They arrested Sheikh Hassan Yousef, who is a co-founder of Hamas, and took him to an unknown destination.

He currently serves as one of Hamas' leaders in the West Bank. Youssef has spent more than 21 years in Israeli prisons.

This is while the Zionist Regime has arrested the Hamas leader just weeks after his release from prison.

Youssef's arrest coincided with the widespread detention of Hamas members in the West Bank on the 34th anniversary of the establishment of the Hamas Movement.

