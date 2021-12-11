Iran among 4 top missile systems manufacturers in world

Constantine Siokov made the remarks in an interview with Russia Today.

Tel Aviv is unlikely to start a war against Iran, and Israel is estimated to have between 200 and 400 nuclear warheads, said the Russian official when asked about the possibility of a war between Iran and the Zionist regime.

Iran has short-range missiles and conventional weapons that have high accuracy, he added, saying that Israel is not capable of countering these missiles. Israel today does not have air defense systems or missile defense systems that can counter these missiles.

Accordingly, Iran's missile attack on the Israeli nuclear systems and reactors will make the small territory of Israel uninhabitable, he noted.

The Russian official went on to say that he does not think that Israel will use nuclear weapons against Iran, because if it does, it will provoke a reaction from Russia and China, so this step is unacceptable to both countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he noted that in the military field, Iran is one of the most advanced, leading powers and one of the four top countries producing missile systems alongside Russia, the United States, and China.

