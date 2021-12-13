Zionist attack leaves 1 civilian martyred, 5 injured in WB

On the attack carried out by Zionist forces to Ras al-Ayn region in the northern West Bank, a 31 old Palestinian man was martyred.

The Zionist military forces have directly shot him to his chest and martyred him, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

The Zionists arrested a young Palestinian man from the area before clashing with several Resistance fighters who were throwing hand grenades towards them.

Local Palestinian sources reported that five Palestinians were also wounded in the attack, two of them being captured and taken away by a Zionist military jeep.

The speaker of the Islamic Jihad Movement Tariq Izzuddin said in that regard that the Resistance will fight back against the Zionist invasion of West Bank cities with all might.

MP/FNA14000922000057