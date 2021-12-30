Iran strongly condemns provocative move of Zionist regime

He described the aggressive move of Zionist regime as "provocative".

According to the numerous United Nations resolutions especially Resolution No. 497 passed by the UN Security Council (UNSC), the occupied Golan Heights is an inseparable and integral part of Syria, Khatibzadeh stated.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) also highlights the undeniable fact every year, he added.

The expansion of settlements and growing number of Zionist immigrants at the Golan region could never alter this reality, Khatibzadeh stressed, noting that Zionist settlers have to be aware of the fact that they could never be able to live there forever.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman further emphasized Iran's firm and solid support for Syrian Arab Republic in this regard.

