3 Syrian soldiers martyred in Israeli aggression on Damascus

“At about 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression with bursts of missiles from the direction of northern Lake Tiberias, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus City, and our air defense system confronted the missiles and downed most of them,” a military source told SANA.

The source added that “Three soldiers were martyred in the aggression which also caused some material damages.”

On Wednesday, the Israeli enemy launched a missile aggression on a number of points in Quneitra Province, causing some material damages.

This was the fourth agreesive move carried out by the Isralei regime in Syria over the past two weeks.

The Syrian army's air defense system confronted the Israeli missile aggression.

MNA/PR