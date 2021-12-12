Zionist forces detain 4 Palestinians in West Bank

The series of hostile actions of the Zionist regime against Palestinians are still ongoing in different parts of the occupied lands and territories.

In this regard, Zionist military forces attacked the West Bank on Sunday, Al-Ahad News reported.

According to the report, a fierce clash broke out between the Zionist regime's military forces and Palestinian citizens on Sunday following the brutal attack by Zionist forces launched on the West Bank, the report added.

Following the clash, Zionist military forces arrested four Palestinians in the West Bank.

In the wake of the brutal attack of Zionist military forces against Palestinians in different parts of the occupied lands and territories, the Joint Chamber of Palestinian Resistance Groups strongly condemned the recent crimes committed by the Zionist regime in occupied lands and in the West Bank.

The Joint Chamber of Palestinian Resistance Groups said in a statement that the Group is monitoring the ongoing events in Palestine as well as efforts of Israeli authorities to impose new conditions on Palestinians.

The Zionist regime is responsible for the dire consequences of its crimes against Palestinians in the occupied lands and West Bank, the statement read.

MA/5373428