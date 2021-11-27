10th Intl. Elevators, Escalators Exhibition opened in Tehran

A number of 118 domestic and foreign companies are showcasing their latest products and achievements in the fields of elevators, escalators, lifts and conveyors, cranes and chain hoists, jacks, forklifts and other elevators, smartening, modern technologies in the industries related to lifts and conveyors, associations, trade unions, universities and scientific, research, educational and research centers.

Prestigious elevator and escalators manufacturing companies from Germany, Italy, China, Turkey and Switzerland have participated in this edition of the exhibition.

The inaugural ceremony of the 10th International Exhibition of Elevators, Escalators, Conveyors, Components and Accessories was attended by Deputy Ministry of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare Mehdi Maskani, Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Bahman Abdollahi, member of Parliament Civil Commission Eghbal Shakeri, and also some senior officials at the ministries of Cooperatives and Industry.

The exhibition will run until November 29.

