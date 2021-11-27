  1. Technology
Nov 27, 2021, 10:05 AM

10th Intl. Elevators, Escalators Exhibition opened in Tehran

10th Intl. Elevators, Escalators Exhibition opened in Tehran

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (MNA) – The 10th International Exhibition of Elevators, Escalators, Conveyors, Components and Accessories was inaugurated at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Friday.

A number of 118 domestic and foreign companies are showcasing their latest products and achievements in the fields of elevators, escalators, lifts and conveyors, cranes and chain hoists, jacks, forklifts and other elevators, smartening, modern technologies in the industries related to lifts and conveyors, associations, trade unions, universities and scientific, research, educational and research centers.

Prestigious elevator and escalators manufacturing companies from Germany, Italy, China, Turkey and Switzerland have participated in this edition of the exhibition.

The inaugural ceremony of the 10th International Exhibition of Elevators, Escalators, Conveyors, Components and Accessories was attended by Deputy Ministry of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare Mehdi Maskani, Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Bahman Abdollahi, member of Parliament Civil Commission Eghbal Shakeri, and also some senior officials at the ministries of Cooperatives and Industry.

The exhibition will run until November 29.

MA/FNA14000905000436

News Code 181115
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181115/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News