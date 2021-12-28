Iran to hold 6th solo exhibition in Tajikistan late Feb.

Morteza Ashrafi broke the news on Tuesday, saying that the specialized exhibition will be organized by Mashhad International Exhibition Company after winning a license from the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) and Iranian Embassy to Tajikistan will follow up pertinent issues.

Mashhad International Exhibition Company held Iran’s Solo Exhibitions in Dushanbe in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2011 and 2019, he said, adding, “This year, the 6th edition of the exhibition will be held in this country with the special emphasis of the Iranian President Raeisi on strengthening interaction and cooperation of Iran with Tajikistan.”

One of the policies of the 13th government under President Raeisi in the field of trade with Tajikistan is to follow up the process of economic diplomacy and development of relations with this country so that recent visit of the Iranian president to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan was made with the same purpose that brought about positive and fruitful results, he added.

