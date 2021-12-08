Illegal US sanctions threatening world maritime security: PMO

Ali-Akbar Safaei made the remarks on Wednesday at the 32nd meeting of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which was held virtually.

“We are witnessing the continuation of restrictive measures by the United States as one of the member states of International Maritime Organization (IMO) against Iranian maritime transport industry which threatens safety and security of maritime and is contrary to the rules and regulations of maritime treaties," he said.

The foundation of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) is based on the cooperation of its member states with the aim of maintaining and promoting maritime safety and security, preserving the marine environment and increasing shipping efficiency in the international arena, he emphasized.

Despite favorable role of the Iranian government in IMO’s maritime technical-specialized issues and effective implementation of maritime treaties as a responsible government, it is a matter of regret to say that “we are witnessing a series of unfair and restrictive actions by one of the IMO member states i.e. US government against Iran maritime transport industry, he criticized.

He strongly condemned these actions that threaten the safety and security of the maritime, which is contrary to the maritime treaties, principles of international law and Articles 1 and 2 of IMO Convention and called on member states to pay attention to the negative effects and consequences of this issue and responsiveness of the mentioned government to the international maritime community in line with refraining from these measures.

MA/FNA14000917000089