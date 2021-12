Directed by Kiumars Mohammad Chenari, Iranian documentaries 'Miss Ronaldo' and 'Color and Agony' have been screened at the 2nd Tbilisi Short Film International Festival “Diogenes 2021” in Georgia.

'Miss Ronaldo' has been accepted at the competition section of the Georgian festival and 'Color and Agony' has been nominated for an award in the festival

'Color and Agony' will be also screened at the competition section of the Cineaste International Film Festival of India.

