'Killing eunuch Khan' goes to Slamdance Film Festival

Written and directed by Iran's Abed Abest, 'Killing the Eunuch Khan' is about a serial killer who intends to slaughter so much that the blood spills over the ditches of the city. To reach this target, he designs a plan in which victims kill victims. The plan is carried out and the stream of blood gradually fills the ditches of the city by the people who kill each other.

The film has been also screened in the competition section of the Estonian Black Nights Film Festival.

The Slamdance Film Festival is an annual film festival focused on emerging artists. The annual week-long festival takes place in Park City, Utah in late January and is the main event organized by the year-round Slamdance organization.

