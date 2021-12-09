15th edition of “Cinema Verite” inaugurated in Tehran

Addressing this international cinematic event, director of the festival Mohammad Hamidi-Moqadam underscored that for a year now, we have all forgotten the joy of watching a movie in silver screen due to the spread of Coronavirus.

“Last year, we held the festival in online format, and this year, we are holding the festival in accordance with the protocols and with a limited number of guests and audience," he said

Commenting on the experience of holding the 14th Cinema Verite in online format, he added, "We are happy that the coronavirus did not prevent the festival from being held and the documentary family had a different experience and took the lead in displaying the film online last year."

“The documentary filmmakers took great courage and displayed their films online for two years," he added.

He noted that from the era of the Sacred Defense (eight-year Iraqi-imposed war on Iran 1980-88) until now, the Iranian documentarians have always been pioneers, and the truth has been recorded by the camera of these brave documentarians.

Regarding to the status of documentaries, Hamidi-Moqaddam said, “We should also do our best to make festivals a significant venue for works to grow, promote and be displayed.”

The director of the festival noted that "Our view at Documentary and Experimental Film Center is that the documentary is the mirror of today's society, and the filmmaker's mind must move in line with society."

And about the restoring of the film "Saffron", he said, "This year, with the help of the National Film House of Iran, the “Saffron” directed by Ebrahim Mokhtari was restored and it has been decided that this approach will be continued in the future."

The event is slated to wrap up on Dec 16, 2021.

The Documentary and Experimental Film Centre (DEFC) organizes the annual Iran International Documentary Film Festival.

The festival has several sections including National, International, Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani Award, Martyr Avini Prize, Special Screenings, Portrait, Mirror of a festival, Focus on a country, Panorama, Workshop, and Doc Market.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the major Iranian international festival for documentary films are being held with a limited number of guests and audience at Tehran’s Charsu Cineplex.

MNA/