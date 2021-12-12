Iran among few states producing high-tech turbine, generator

Iran enjoys many potentials to export electricity and its equipment to the countries of the region, the Iranian Minister of Energy said, speaking in the meeting of the Ambassador of the Republic of Iran to neighboring countries.

The country is capable of exchanging electricity with Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey, Iraq, and so on, Ali Akbar Mehrabian said.

He went on to say, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the few countries in the world that produces high-technological electrical equipment, turbines, and generators."

According to the Iranian minister, today, a variety of turbines, especially class F turbines, have the highest efficiency in the power plant industry are produced in the country.

Iran enjoys a very good and valuable position in the field of water systems, dams construction, and hydropower plants in the world, Mehrabian said.

He also highlighted that Iran has implemented significant projects in the field of power plants, in Iraq, Syria, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Russia, and many other countries.

