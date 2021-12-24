Iran, Turkmenistan review mutual coop. in electricity field

During the phone talk on Friday, the two officials underlined the need for developing fruitful exchanges in the field of electricity, reviewing the ways to enhance electricity exchanges, export of technical services and engineering as well as Iran-made electrical products to Turkmenistan.

They also called for the development of linking power generation networks of both countries.

Iranian and Turkmen officials attached importance to finding new ways to boost cooperation as a result of determination and moves adopted by new administration in Tehran, emphasizing that agreements made by presidents of both countries should become operational.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi and his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow held talks on the sidelines of the 21st Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on September 17, 2021 as well as the 15th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan on November 28.

The Iranian energy minister and the Turkmen deputy prime minister expressed hope that they would be able to hold face-to-face meeting in the near future in order to finalize the mentioned fields of cooperation and pave the ground for the implementation of the decisions.

MA/IRN84588827