1,000MW electricity to be added to power plants’ capacity

According to the scheduled plan, about 1,000-megawatt electricity will be added to the power plants capacity of the country.

Mohsen Tarztalab broke the news on Monday and stated that electricity generation capacity of country’s power plants will exceed 85,000 megawatts before termination of the current year (to end March 20, 2021).

With the measures taken in power industry of the country, the aforementioned electricity generation capacity will hit about 86,000 megawatts in second quarter of the next Iranian calendar year (to start March 21, 2021), he added.

Pointing out that Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the leading manufacturers of power plant gas turbines, he said, "In the field of manufacturing gas turbines and steam units, there is 100% technology and technical knowhow in the country in a way that products are exported to other countries by domestic experts."

One of the programs of resistance economy of Thermal Power Plants Holding Company (TPPHC) in the current year, named after ‘Surge in Production’ is to design national turbine with 60% efficiency, he said, adding, “We are trying to start construction operation of this turbine soon in one of areas of the country. Zarand Combined Cycle Power Plant has two gas units and one steam unit with a total capacity of 500 MW. Presently, physical progress of the power plant's gas units has reached 51% and we hope that both units will be put into operation by next summer's peak.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Tarztalab pointed to the construction of gas units of the power plant and emphasized, “€120 million has so far been spent for manufacturing gas units of the power plant.”

"All the main components and equipment of this complex (including turbines, generators, transformers and auxiliary equipment) are manufactured in the country,” he stressed.

Chief Executive of Thermal Power Plants Holding Company pointed out that construction operation of Zarand Power Plant is underway by domestic experts using government’s financial resources and added, “The efficiency of the new power plant will hit 48.5%, showing an 18 percent growth.”

