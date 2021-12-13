Iran, Turkmenistan stress measures to strengthen transit ties

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on Monday, Ebrahim Raeisi thanked the country for hosting the 15th ECO Summit and said, "A good cooperation has been done in the field of gas cooperation and executing the Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan gas swap through Iran."

Iranian President also stressed cooperation in the field of transportation and transit of goods between the two countries, saying, "With the efforts of the leaders of the two countries, good measures have been taken to strengthen border relations, and through the cooperation of the two countries, some obstacles can be removed."

Regarding scientific and technological cooperation between Tehran and Ashgabat, Raeisi noted that during his visit to Turkmenistan, a number of Iranian medical and paramedical products were donated to Turkmenistan so that the two countries could have good cooperation in the field of knowledge-based and medical sciences.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, for his part, stressed the importance of cooperation between neighbouring countries, saying, "Relations between Turkmenistan and Iran, with a thousand-year-old civilisation, should continue in the form of cooperation in international organisations."

The President of Turkmenistan described trade and economic cooperation in the relations between the two countries as important, saying, "Iran has a special place in the field of medical development."

Berdimuhamedow considered the gas swap agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan through Iranian soil important and called for the establishment of a joint commission for cooperation in this field among the three countries.

Emphasizing joint support for the development of bilateral relations between Iran and Turkmenistan, the President of Turkmenistan said, "The government of Iran and Turkmenistan are brothers and I wish prosperity and peace for Iran".

