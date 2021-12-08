Yemeni army shoots down Saudi spy drone over Ma'arib sky

The US-made spy drone dubbed as “sky eagle” is the 8th drone of its kind to be crashed by Yemeni air defense during the current year, Al-Mayadeen reported.

The Saudi coalition last week claimed that it has destroyed the air defense system of the Yemeni Armed Forces in southern parts of Yemen's province of Ma'arib.

In the operation dubbed as “the 7th of December” on Tuesday, the Yemeni army attacked Saudi Arabia using many ballistic missiles and 25 UAVs.

Clashes between the Yemenis and Saudi coalition forces have escalated in recent days in some areas.

The intensification of Saudi coalition attacks in northern Yemen is on the defeat of the Saudi-American coalition on the west coast and the liberation of al-Hudaydah, Yemenis say, believing that the US has lost the battle in the region, especially in Yemen.

According to them, the US has lost the battle in the region, especially in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries, carried out comprehensive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to prevent Ansarullah of Yemen from coming to power in the country.

Officials of the Yemeni National Salvation Government have repeatedly stressed that the Yemeni army and popular committees will continue to respond to the aggression as long as the Saudi coalition does not stop the war against Yemen and end the siege.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them being civilians.

The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Meanwhile, Yemen is home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with at least 7 million people on the brink of famine and hundreds of thousands suffering from cholera.

MP/IRN84569431