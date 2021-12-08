Yemeni forces further close in on Marib city

Local Yemeni sources told Lebanese al-Mayadeen TV that the Al-Balagh al-Sharqi mountain range was liberated as one of the last strongholds of the forces affiliated with the ousted Hadi government near the southeastern city of Marib and now the Yemeni army forces and allied popular committees led by Ansarullah movement have arrived in the vicinity of the major city.

Yemeni local sources said that the Saudi-led coalition-backed Hadi government's forces fled the battlefield soon after the Yemeni forces advanced.

The sources also said that only a few days are remaining to full capture of the city of Marib by the Yemeni forces.

The military commanders of the army and the Yemeni popular committees have an ultimatum the Saudi-backed forces and the mercenaries to lay down their arms and surrender.

Heavy bombardments by the Saudi fighter jets have failed to stop the advance of the Yemeni forces towards the Marib city.

