'Patio' to go on screen at Istanbul Intl. Nartugan FilmFest.

Directed by Maryam Bahrololoomi, 'Patio' has been selected to compete at the Istanbul International Nartugan Film Festival (IINFF) which is slated to be held on December 13-16, 2021.

'Patio' is about the story of individuals whose city, no matter how is large, but is similar to a small “Patio” for them.

Behnaz Jafari, Ali Yaghoubi, Babak Ansari, Pouriya Poursorkh and Karim Amini are among the cast members of the film.

The film has competed in more than 30 international festivals over the past three years.

Recently, 'Patio' has been screened at the 4th Parana International Film Festival (PIFF) in Argentina and Noble International Film Festival in India.

