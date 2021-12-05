US logistics convoy comes under attack in southern Iraq

Shafaq News quoted a well-informed security source as saying that a logistics convoy of the US-led coalition was targeted by a roadside bomb in Al Diwaniyah province.

The source added that the attack did not cause any casualties and only one of the vehicles of the convoy was damaged.

Sabereen News also reported that a military vehicle was targeted en route to Ain al-Assad military base in Anbar province at 5:30 a.m. Baghdad time on Sunday.

Over the past few weeks, a large number of military convoys belonging to the American troops have entered Iraq through cooperation with Iraqi companies through various border crossings.

Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

