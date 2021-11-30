  1. Politics
US logistics convoy targeted in Iraq's Babylon prov.

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – Iraqi sources reported that a US military logistics convoy was attacked in Iraq’s Babylon province on Tuesday.

Iraqi sources on Tuesday said that a logistics convoy of the US army was targeted in Iraq’s Babylon province, Shafagh News reported.

Attacks on the US military logistics convoy have increased in recent days, the report added.

