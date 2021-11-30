US logistics convoy targeted in Iraq's Babylon prov.

Iraqi sources on Tuesday said that a logistics convoy of the US army was targeted in Iraq’s Babylon province, Shafagh News reported.
Attacks on the US military logistics convoy have increased in recent days, the report added.
MA/5364776
TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – Iraqi sources reported that a US military logistics convoy was attacked in Iraq’s Babylon province on Tuesday.
Iraqi sources on Tuesday said that a logistics convoy of the US army was targeted in Iraq’s Babylon province, Shafagh News reported.
Attacks on the US military logistics convoy have increased in recent days, the report added.
MA/5364776
Your Comment