Iran, EU evaluate atmosphere prevailing Vienna talks positive

During the phone conversation on Friday, Borrell described Vienna talks as all delegations from Germany, China, Russia, France, Britain and especially Islamic Republic of Iran are working hard to reach an agreement ‘important’.

He called on all parties to show flexibility in remaining course of negotiations and expressed satisfaction over resumption of negotiations.

“I have instructed EU representative in Vienna talks Enrique Mora to make his utmost effort in establishing a very constructive and active relationship with the senior Iranian negotiator and all delegations to reach an agreement,” he added.

Iranian foreign minister, for his part, thanked efforts of EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell and his colleagues and stated that Iranian delegation has actively participated in the negotiating table with good intentions in line with achieving a good agreement.

Despite US disloyalty and E3 inaction, Iran has attended Vienna talks with goodwill, Amir-Abdollahian reiterated.

He went on to say that the Iranian team has clear, practical and tangible plans and initiatives for each step.

Emphasizing Iran’s compliance with the technical cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), he added, "In addition to the talks and meetings of Mr. Ali Bagheri, Iranian experts within the framework of a Committee to Terminate Sanctions and Nuclear Committee are holding technical and specialized talks with P4 + 1."

Iran believes that achieving a good agreement will be possible but it requires changing in other parties’ approach from threatening to mutual and result-based respect and cooperation.

