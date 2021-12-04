Why is Washington trying to prolong Vienna talks?

The talks held earlier this week between Iran and P4+1 with the aim of the removal of the US sanctions against Iran, the Western powers were trying to kill time and prolong the negotiations despite calling into question the seriousness of Iran in the talks.

Naturally, Iran is interested in reaching an agreement to get rid of the sanctions sooner because they have made difficulties for the country's economy and are putting obstacles in the way of Iran's trade with the outside world.

Iran has repeatedly stated that it is ready to return to its obligations under the nuclear deal ir the JCPOA in exchange for the removal of the sanctions, so there is no reason for Iran to seek prolonged negotiations.

But the United States, which has previously proven its disloyalty by illegally withdrawing from JCPOA, is now reluctant to return to its obligations under the deal and Resolution 2231 which endorses it.

The negotiations became complicated after Western powers made it difficult for Iran to benefit from the JCPOA by seeking gains beyond the deal.

The Vienna talks could conclude and would yield results only if the Western powers abide by their commitments under the nuclear deal with Tehran.

KI/Nournews