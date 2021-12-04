Revival of JCPOA depends on behavior of other parties: Iran

Iran's chief negotiator at the Vienna talks Ali Bagheri Kani Bagheri made the remarks in an interview with Al-Jazeera while in Vienna on the sidelines of the talks held earlier this week between Iran and P4+1 on Monday to secure the removal of the US sanctions against Iran.

Iran on Thursday put forth two documents to the JCPOA Joint Commission.

Bagheri told reporters on Thursday that the first document handed over to the P4+1 presented the viewpoints of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the issue of removal of sanctions, while the second document concerned the nuclear issues and the JCPOA commitments.

The Iranian diplomat told Al-Jazeera that a third document has also been prepared to be handed over soon, which details Iran’s demands for guarantees that the US will not abandon the deal again, and verification on the removal of sanctions.

"All the sanctions imposed in violation of and contradiction to the provisions of the JCPOA must be lifted immediately. The issues of verification and the assurances that must be given are very serious issues that are presented in the third document that will be presented soon. The title of the third document is Decision," Bagheri Kani said.

In response to a question about the possibility of reviving the agreement, the diplomat said, "It all depends on the behavior of the other parties, and if the European parties fully live up to their obligations and the American side returns to the agreement, it will be revived. Both sides are determined to return to the 2015 agreement."

"In our negotiations with the other parties, the need to receive a guarantee and the need to establish a verification mechanism was confirmed. Both China, Russia and even the European side confirmed it, and basically, the United States must accept these demands," Bagheri Kani further noted.

"We are optimistic about the success of the talks. However, we are not naive because we do not trust the other side," he concluded.

