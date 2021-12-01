Iran not to sacrifice national rights for fake deadlines

“The Islamic Republic has come to Vienna with full seriousness and is negotiating with transparent demands and proposals,” the source told Press TV on the condition of anonymity on Wednesday.

The country, the source added, “stands prepared to continue intensive talks as long as needed, [but] it will not be ready to sacrifice its principled demands and the Iranian nation’s rights for mere artificial deadlines or time tables.”

Envoys from Iran and the P4+1 group of countries — Britain, France, Russia, and China plus Germany — began on Monday the seventh round of the talks in the Austrian capital.

The following day, they participated in expert-level meetings of the working group formed to separately deal with the removal of US sanctions against Iran.

On Wednesday, they also attended the meetings of another working group on nuclear issues.

The negotiations resumed after a five-month pause over Iran’s presidential election and the formation of a new administration in the country.

Former US President Donald Trump left the JCPOA in May 2018 and re-imposed the anti-Iran sanctions that the deal had lifted. He also placed additional sanctions on Iran under other pretexts not related to the nuclear case as part of his “maximum pressure” campaign.

Following a year of strategic patience, Iran decided to let go of some of the restrictions imposed on its nuclear energy program, resorting to its legal rights under the JCPOA, which grants a party the right to suspend its contractual commitments in case of a non-performance by the other side.

The US administration of President Joe Biden had said it is willing to compensate for Trump’s mistake and rejoin the deal, but it has retained the sanctions as leverage.

Iran says it won’t settle for anything less than the removal of all US bans in a verifiable manner. It also wants guarantees that the US would not abandon the agreement again.

ZZ/PressTV