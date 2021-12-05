  1. Politics
Police bust close to 1.5 tons illicit drugs in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 5 (MNA) – The Sistan and Baluchestan police commander announced that the anti-narcotics police forces confiscated close to 1.5 tons of narcotics and arrested 3 drug traffickers in Khash and Saravan.

The Police chief of Sistan and Baluchistan province Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri said that following the intelligence activities of the anti-narcotics police forces of the province, a drug-trafficking band that was trying to transfer two drug consignments from Khash and Saravan counties to the central provinces of the country, was identified.

Taheri noted that in this operation 2 smugglers were arrested and some 829 kg of opium seized by the police forces. 

Taheri also said that one smuggler has been arrested in another operation in Khash in addition to the confiscation of 592 kg of opium during the armed clash between the police forces and smugglers.  

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

